Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cabot Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

CBT stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. Cabot has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 88.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 331.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

