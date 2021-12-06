Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

SRC stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.