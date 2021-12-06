Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of OLLI opened at $49.99 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 54,414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

