Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 6th (ACET, AIRC, APTS, AVB, BAC, BASE, BKU, CF, CFG, CPT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 6th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $33.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $53.00 to $56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $13.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $228.00 to $249.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $155.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $86.00 to $89.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $337.00 to $366.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $184.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $198.00 to $222.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $50.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.75. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $950.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $24.00 to $23.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

