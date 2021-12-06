Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 6th (ACET, AIRC, APTS, AVB, BAC, BASE, BKU, CF, CFG, CPT)

Dec 6th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 6th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $33.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $53.00 to $56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $13.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $228.00 to $249.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $155.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $86.00 to $89.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $337.00 to $366.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $184.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $198.00 to $222.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $50.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.75. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $950.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $24.00 to $23.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

