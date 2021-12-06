Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 6th (BTSDF, CGC, CRIS, CRNX, CSAN, CSR, CTBI, DCGO, DLTH, DSDVF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 6th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

