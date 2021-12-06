Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Truist

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target upped by Truist from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Shares of EQR opened at $85.04 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

