Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 8.5%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 371,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,854,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

