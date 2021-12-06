Ergo Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00011814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $185.74 million and $2.52 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,111.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,196.44 or 0.08544655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00313544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.02 or 0.00932596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00077481 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00399804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

