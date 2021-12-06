Essex LLC Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook stock opened at $306.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

