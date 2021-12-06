Essex LLC Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $2,525,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $320.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

