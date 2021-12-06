Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 36,246 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

