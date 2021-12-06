Essex LLC Buys Shares of 16,725 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.48 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

