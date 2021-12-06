Essex LLC Buys Shares of 44,788 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.80 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $301.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

