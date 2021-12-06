Essex LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $223.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average of $309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

