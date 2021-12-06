Essex LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $53.80 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $301.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.