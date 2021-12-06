Essex LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MRK opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

