Essex LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 86,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 63,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

