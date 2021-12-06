Essex LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 619,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

