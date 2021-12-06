Essex LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 455,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $108.30 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $87.89 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.