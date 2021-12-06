Essex LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Essex LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 233.7% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

