Essex LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,666,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $344,441,000 after buying an additional 619,187 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $141.94 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

