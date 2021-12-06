Essex LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.