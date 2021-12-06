Essex LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

