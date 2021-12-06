Essex LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.22 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

