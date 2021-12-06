Essex LLC Purchases Shares of 15,256 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. DocuSign makes up about 1.1% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $44,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $132.62 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.73.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

