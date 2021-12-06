Essex LLC Purchases Shares of 23,950 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

General Electric stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

