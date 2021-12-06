Essex LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $457.25 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

