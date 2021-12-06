Essex LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Shares of HON opened at $203.50 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

