Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $615,941.00

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003957 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $615,941.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

