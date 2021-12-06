Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Euronav also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Euronav by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,147. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.97%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.