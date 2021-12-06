Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

EUXTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

