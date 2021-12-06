EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0017

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $52,849.09 and approximately $216,805.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00340497 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.11 or 0.01360277 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars.

