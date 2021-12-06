EventChain (EVC) Price Reaches $0.0139

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. EventChain has a total market cap of $433,346.04 and $24,447.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

