Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.49. 638,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.