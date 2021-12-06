Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $558,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.