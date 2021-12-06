Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $60.26 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

