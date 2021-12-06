Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $306.84 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

