Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,756 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

