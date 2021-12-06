Everest Price Down 32% This Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and $170,495.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.23 or 0.08487205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.44 or 1.00223103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars.

