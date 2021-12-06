Everex (EVX) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $983,646.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00211021 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

