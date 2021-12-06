Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EVRG opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. Evergy has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 199,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,367. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

