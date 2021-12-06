Evil Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Evil Coin has a market cap of $151,885.03 and $6.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Evil Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

Evil Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

