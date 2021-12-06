EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.95

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

