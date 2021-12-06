Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Exagen stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

