Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Neutral

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 85 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

