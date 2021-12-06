Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Exelixis also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.99. 31,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,754. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $38,838,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

