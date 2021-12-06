Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.63 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $33.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.92 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.07 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 101.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 15.4% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.