Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.