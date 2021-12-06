Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $308.64 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. The firm has a market cap of $858.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.