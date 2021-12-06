Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.8% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.